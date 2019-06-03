Video

A literacy scheme that helps Bradford fathers engage in their children's learning could be rolled out to other parts of the country.

The National Literacy Trust Hub in Bradford runs sessions for fathers and their children to emphasise the importance of literacy development.

Imran Hafeez, manager of the Bradford Hub, said: "Fathers are a resource, they're an asset to the children and we need to encourage them to get involved in school in as many ways as we can."

Reading levels in Bradford are currently below average at all ages, however they are improving.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.