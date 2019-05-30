Lightwater Valley: Boy airlifted to hospital

Media player
Lightwater Valley theme park: Boy airlifted to hospital
A six-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at Lightwater Valley theme park in North Yorkshire.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance confirmed the boy was transported to Leeds General Infirmary from the theme park near Ripon.
His condition is not believed to be life threatening.
Eyewitnesses have suggested the boy fell from a ride at the park.
30 May 2019
