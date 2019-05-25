12-year-old from Hebden Bridge takes part in dream performance
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Acrobat, 12, performs 'dream performance' with Circus Berlin

A 12-year-old acrobat from Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire has taken part in her dream performance, with Circus Berlin's visit to Halifax.

  • 25 May 2019
Go to next video: Teacher to acrobat