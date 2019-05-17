Life as a young Rohingya Yorkshireman

Video

A teenager has spoken about being part of the Rohingya community in Bradford.

Sirazul Islam, who moved to the UK in 2008 and is currently preparing for his A-levels, campaigns to raise awareness for the plight of Rohingya people.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have left Myanmar since 2017 after fleeing the country's military crackdowns.

Mr Islam said people in Bradford had made him feel welcome and he wished "all of the Rohingya people had this opportunity".

This video was created by Nalini Sivathasan for BBC Asian Network.