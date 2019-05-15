I campaigned to end basketball's hijab ban

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Asma Elbadawi on ending basketball's hijab ban
A Bradford woman who campaigned to end the hijab ban in professional basketball has spoken about the positive effect of taking a stand.
Asma Elbadawi was one of a group of women who started a petition to remove the ban.
The sport's governing body Fiba had banned certain headgear as they said it was a safety issue.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
-
15 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-48287543/asma-elbadawi-on-ending-basketball-s-hijab-banRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window