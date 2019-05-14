Van driver fails to move for police
A van driver who failed to move out of the way for police on a 999 call while exceeding speeds of 90mph on a motorway has been criticised by officers.

The vehicle was filmed on 11 May in the third lane of the M62 in West Yorkshire near junction 22 at Rishworth Moor while police were attempting to reach a nearby car crash.

West Yorkshire Police said the driver had been sent a notice of intended prosecution and reminded motorists to regularly check their mirrors.

