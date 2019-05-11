Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leeds United fan gets play-off premonition tattoo
A Leeds United fan who got a tattoo proclaiming England as World Cup winners before the team's semi-final exit in 2018 has been back to the tattooist.
Jamie Richardson has now had 'Leeds United: play-off winners' inked on his upper chest.
Leeds face Derby in the first of their play-off games on Saturday 11 May at 17:15.
-
11 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-48234909/leeds-united-fan-gets-play-off-premonition-tattooRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window