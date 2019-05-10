Church opens doors to Muslims for prayers

Media player
Leeds church opens doors to Muslims for Friday prayers.
A Leeds church is opening its doors to dozens of Muslims for Friday prayers.
Mill Hill Chapel, in the city centre, has been welcoming people from all faiths for the past eight months.
The idea is that Muslims who are unable to get to prayers during the day, without driving out of the city, have an alternative.
10 May 2019
