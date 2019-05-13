Media player
'Why I'm developing acid-proof make-up'
A doctor in Bradford is trying to protect people from acid attacks by developing an acid-proof make-up.
Dr Almas Ahmed aims to create a make-up that protects the skin from acid attacks by working as a barrier.
She plans to sell the make-up after it's been independently tested.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
13 May 2019
