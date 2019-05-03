Media player
Candidates draw lots after dead heat in Hambleton
Candidates had to draw lots after a tie in the local elections in North Yorkshire.
Labour candidate Gerald Ramsden was elected to the Northallerton South seat on Hambleton District Council after drawing with the Conservative candidate on 527 votes.
The returning officer then had to randomly choose between two blank envelopes with one candidate's name in each.
Mr Ramsden is the first Labour councillor in Hambleton in more than a decade.
03 May 2019
