'Why we set up a completely fake street'

Video

A fake street has been set up inside a warehouse in Bradford to help engineers train.

Openreach, the maintenance arm of telecoms company BT, built the street to give their trainees a space to replicate real-life scenarios.

Martin Sutherland, who has regularly trained on the street, said: "Learning about it on paper and in class is completely different to actually having a hands-on approach and attacking it yourself."

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.