The 'Burley Banksy' brightening up Leeds streets
A man from Leeds spends his own time and money painting broadband cabinets, electricity boxes and bollards as he tries to give the area he lives in a splash of colour.
Andy McVeigh, who is known locally as the 'Burley Banksy', started painting to cover up graffiti on street furniture.
He says he is regularly stopped on the street and thanked for his work, which often includes Leeds United-related drawings.
02 May 2019
