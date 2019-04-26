Ducklings rescued from weir

Media player
Ducklings rescued from Leeds park weir
A family of ducklings were rescued from a Leeds weir after they became stuck.
The birds fell over the weir 15ft (4.5m) weir in Roundhay Park earlier this week.
Two people went into the water to help carry the ducklings back to their waiting mum.
Leeds City Council said it was looking at ways to stop them falling down the weir and help rescue them if park staff see them stuck.
26 Apr 2019
