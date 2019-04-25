Media player
The 21-year-old who runs a private pool for Asian women
A 21-year-old is running a private swimming pool aimed at Asian women who live in the Bradford area.
Shuaiyb Majid, from Drighlington, opened the facility with help from his mum when he was just 16 years old.
Sadia Liaqat, who regularly uses the pool, said: "The most important thing is that it's actually private. I wear a headscarf so I can just take my headscarf off and have a nice swim."
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
25 Apr 2019
