'I hold church services in the pub'
The minister who holds church services in Bradford pubs

A minister is hosting several church-themed events in Bradford pubs over Easter.

Graeme Dutton, a Methodist minister, combines his love for the Church and the pub by holding regular services in watering holes.

He said the events help people who don't normally engage with religion to connect in a different way.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.

  • 19 Apr 2019
