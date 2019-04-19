'I hold church services in the pub'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The minister who holds church services in Bradford pubs
A minister is hosting several church-themed events in Bradford pubs over Easter.
Graeme Dutton, a Methodist minister, combines his love for the Church and the pub by holding regular services in watering holes.
He said the events help people who don't normally engage with religion to connect in a different way.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
-
19 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-47940760/the-minister-who-holds-church-services-in-bradford-pubsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window