Leeds woman with 'happy tree' receives fan mail
A woman whose "happy tree" has become a local landmark says she’s received fan mail from admirers of her horticultural handiwork.
Maureen Newton, 67, from east Leeds, has been decorating her tree for five years and gives it a different theme depending on the time of year.
11 Apr 2019
