Stag do man, 43, is surprise rugby mascot
A 43-year-old man on his stag do had a big surprise when he was made a mascot for his rugby league side Halifax.
Mark Wadsworth spent Saturday dressed as a horse to mark the Grand National before he was whisked to Rochdale for an away fixture.
He was then ushered on to the pitch, hand-in-hand with player Scott Murrell.
08 Apr 2019
