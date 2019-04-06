'It's nice to put something back in to the city you live in'

Video

Volunteers at one of Yorkshire's most famous cemeteries are worried it could be 'desolate' without them.

Bradford's Undercliffe Cemetery, which is Grade II listed by the English Heritage Trust, is almost entirely run by volunteers.

In the 1980s the site was neglected and as a result, many local residents offered to volunteer to keep it clean.

More than 120,000 people have been buried at the cemetery, which covers an area of more than 26 acres.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.