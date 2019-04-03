Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-Leeds captain's 'independence is gone'
The wife of a former footballer who suffered a stroke says the stress and anxiety of being a carer has given her alopecia.
Brendon Ormsby, who captained Leeds United, was left unable to speak after the stroke and requires constant care.
His wife Wendy told the BBC the pair were "looking after each other".
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window