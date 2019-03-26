'I wanted to show the world that boys can dance'

Media player
Dancing teenager beats bullies and meets stars
Teenager Junior Frood is aiming to hit the heights of dance despite bullies trying to bring him down.
The 14-year-old from Leeds turned the negatives into positives by helping to raise £250,000 for anti-bullying charities.
The Diana Award winner has now appeared on stage with some of the biggest acts in the world and is determined to keep on making a difference.
26 Mar 2019
