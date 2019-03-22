Cliches that every Bradfordian has heard before
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Young Bradford residents on the clichés about their city

If you're from Bradford, you've probably heard plenty of clichés about your home town.

The BBC asked Bradfordians to tell us about some of the common misconceptions people have about the city - and whether there's any truth in them.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.

  • 22 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'Why I went from solicitor to samosa-maker'