If you're from Bradford, you've probably heard plenty of clichés about your home town.
The BBC asked Bradfordians to tell us about some of the common misconceptions people have about the city - and whether there's any truth in them.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
22 Mar 2019
