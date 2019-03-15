Living without heating, as her neighbours say goodbye
Tower block resident on life in a Bradford high-rise

A woman living in a Bradford tower block which is due to be demolished says she hasn't used the electric heating for a decade due to the expense.

Margaret Firth moved to the Manchester Road flats 31 years ago and has spent half her life living in her high-rise apartment.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.

