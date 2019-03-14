‘Rap music is a universal language’

Media player
Bradford rappers speak of their 'universal language'
Rappers in Bradford say they have connected through music despite coming from different backgrounds.
Leejay, one of the five featured rappers, said: "Look at how many cultures are in this room right now, you don't really see that elsewhere."
Talking to the BBC's Emma Bentley, they discuss their passion, friendships and how their city has changed in recent years.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
14 Mar 2019
