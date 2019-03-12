Media player
Bradford car modification firm heads to Middle East
The boss of a Bradford-based car modifying company is growing his business to serve demand overseas.
Afzal Kahn now owns showrooms in Kensington and Chelsea in London and is opening a further showroom in the Middle East.
Mr Kahn said: "My quote is 'The road is my catwalk' and that's what we actually do. We present the car on the road."
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
12 Mar 2019
