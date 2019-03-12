The school which helps the whole family

Video

Staff at an under-threat maintained nursery school in Bradford say its closure would be a "huge loss for children ripe with potential".

Nursery school leaders in England have written to Chancellor Philip Hammond, urging him to safeguard long-term funding for state nursery schools.

Canterbury Nursery School and Centre for Families cares for children from deprived backgrounds, provides access to baby clinics and helps families with food supplies.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.