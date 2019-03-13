Media player
We Are Bradford: I left the law to make samosas
A Bradford woman has revealed why she quit her job as a lawyer to start a business making samosas.
Yasmin Iqbal, who practised law for several years, decided to leave the profession after becoming "disillusioned" with it.
She then decided to follow her passion, which was cooking, and she now owns a successful business just outside the city centre.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
13 Mar 2019
