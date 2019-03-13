Video

A Bradford woman has revealed why she quit her job as a lawyer to start a business making samosas.

Yasmin Iqbal, who practised law for several years, decided to leave the profession after becoming "disillusioned" with it.

She then decided to follow her passion, which was cooking, and she now owns a successful business just outside the city centre.

