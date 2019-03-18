The choir helping Bradford's refugees

Video

A choir in Bradford has been helping asylum seekers and refugees in the city through music.

The Bradford Friendship Choir asks for donations from members but it's free to asylum seekers and refugees.

The choir also pays for travel costs for refugees.

Ahlam Dukhkhani, a refugee from Iraq, said: "I feel happy when I have an hour for singing songs."

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project in which the people of the city tell us the stories which matter to them. You can see more from the people of Bradford here.