'You're a hijabi girl, you can't box'

The teenage female Bradford boxer fighting stereotypes
A teenage Bradford boxer, who wears a hijab, is aiming to break stereotypes in the sport.
Safiyyah Syeed, 18, plans to have her first official amateur fight later this year.
She says the sport has changed her life: "Honestly, I could have the worst day in the world but when I walk through them doors, I just forget."
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
11 Mar 2019
