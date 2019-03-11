Video

Young people in Bradford are flocking to new restaurants which specialise in desserts.

The places, which feature luxurious ice creams as well as mocktails, are part of a trend to head out and meet up with friends over a sweet treat.

Social media in the city also plays a part with the dishes creating hype on Instagram and other platforms.

