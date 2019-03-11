Why is going out for dessert so popular in Bradford?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why is going out for dessert so popular in Bradford?

Young people in Bradford are flocking to new restaurants which specialise in desserts.

The places, which feature luxurious ice creams as well as mocktails, are part of a trend to head out and meet up with friends over a sweet treat.

Social media in the city also plays a part with the dishes creating hype on Instagram and other platforms.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.

  • 11 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Care home turns room into train carriage