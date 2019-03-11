Video

A former police officer on duty during the Bradford City fire in May 1985 has recalled pulling fans from the burning main stand.

Stephen Place said he and his fellow officers ran into a "wall of heat" as they helped people to escape onto the pitch.

Fifty-six people died and more than 250 others were injured in one of the biggest disasters at a British football ground, which was believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette in the wooden main stand.

The ground was packed with more than 11,000 fans who had turned up to see the Bantams be presented with the Division Three championship trophy before the start of their match against Lincoln City.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.