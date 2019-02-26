Media player
Moorland blaze: Fire crews tackle huge blaze near Marsden
Emergency crews are dealing with a moorland fire in West Yorkshire.
The blaze is near Marsden, started at about 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Five fire engines from West Yorkshire and two from Greater Manchester have been sent to the scene.
26 Feb 2019
