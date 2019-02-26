Patient reunited with horse after surgery
Hospital patient reunited with horse after months apart

A young woman has been reunited with her horse after both went through major surgery.

Rebecca Slator, 18, from Bingley in West Yorkshire, was given a surprise visit by Chief at Airedale Hospital after months apart.

Rebecca, who has complex disabilities, has been recovering in hospital after undergoing a tracheostomy procedure on Christmas Day.

