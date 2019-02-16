'All they need is someone to believe in them'

Media player
The Leeds volunteers 'believing in' the homeless
Homeless Street Angels is a group of volunteers caring for the homeless in Leeds.
Co-founders Becky and Shelley Joyce have been feeding, giving supplies and supporting the homeless of the city for more than four years.
They formally formed the group more than a year ago after their younger sister, Abi, died.
They are now fundraising for a homeless day centre, to be named Abi House, in her memory.
16 Feb 2019
