Glasses trial sets sights on primary pupils
Glasses in school scheme to aid pupils' reading

A trial to get glasses to four and five-year-olds who need them to improve their maths and reading skills has begun.

Pupils in 100 schools across England are to take part in the Glasses for Classes scheme.

Boys and girls at Newby Primary School in Bradford are among those taking part - those who need glasses will get a pair to keep at school and one to take home.

  • 13 Feb 2019
