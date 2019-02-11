Media player
Yorkshire-based baby bank sees sharp rise in referrals
Staff at a baby bank have said they have seen a 10-fold increase in referrals since opening two years ago.
The Yorkshire-based Tiny Hands baby bank collects and hands out clothes, blankets, toiletries, equipment and toys to families experiencing hardship.
Co-founder Rachel Hodgson said many people, including those in work, were struggling to make ends meet.
11 Feb 2019
