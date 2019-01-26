Media player
Cervical cancer survivor sets up smear test support group
A cervical cancer survivor has set up a online awareness group to encourage women not to fear going for their smear test.
Sarah Donaghey, from Batley, set up the 'Do Not Fear The Smear' group on Facebook.
She said: "I wanted to make women aware that it is important to make sure they go for their smear tests - it's just five minutes and it is worth your life."
26 Jan 2019
