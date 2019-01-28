Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
On patrol with armed police as workload grows
Armed police are tested to the limits each day but the numbers of officers has fallen over the decade.
Senior police leaders have said a rise in gun crime and a looming recruitment shortfall are leaving some specialist armed officers "stretched".
In 2015, the government set aside funds for 1,500 new armed officers by 2020 - but only 812 have so far been hired.
28 Jan 2019
