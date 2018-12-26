Video

A 90-year-old has spoken about how joining a jive club has kept him fit and helped him find new friendships.

Noel Thorpe started going to Vibe Jive in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, to meet people after his wife died.

Mr Thorpe, who turned 90 on Boxing Day, was treated to a birthday surprise at the dance club last week.

He said: "I just tell people, take up jiving!"