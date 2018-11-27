Video

An 82-year-old West Yorkshire man has been awarded the title of Britain's best takeaway driver.

Brian Loughans delivers curries in Sowerby Bridge in a suit and tie and has not missed a shift since he started the job in 2014.

Mr Loughans said he enjoyed the work as it kept him busy in the evenings

He picked up the award from comedian David Walliams at the British Takeaway Awards ceremony in London last week.