Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zeppelin crash victims' relatives make peace
The great-grandson of a Grimsby trawler captain who left 16 Germans to die on a crashed Zeppelin has met a relative of one of those who perished.
Pat Thompson wanted to meet Emile Specht, whose uncle Heinrich drowned in the North Sea in 1916.
Mr Thompson's grandfather William Martin found the airship while fishing off the coast of Grimsby, with the Germans still alive and clinging to the wreckage.
He ordered his trawler to turn away rather than save the men, who all died.
-
04 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window