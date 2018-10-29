Video

Of the women who manage to escape domestic violence, some are always looking over their shoulder, fearing they will come to some harm.

Jane (whose name has been changed) and her partner split up in 2010 due to physical domestic violence, but since then has suffered harassment.

Her former partner has repeatedly breached restraining orders and Jane said she feels let down by the police.

West Yorkshire Police said tackling domestic violence remains "a key priority".

You can see more on this story on BBC Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 29 October or via iPlayer afterwards.