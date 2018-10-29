Meet West Yorkshire Police's mounted unit
People are six times more likely to speak to police if they are on horseback, according to research by Oxford University.

Officers working in West Yorkshire Police's mounted section say the height when saddled up gives a wider perspective of an area.

The mounted unit is regularly deployed to problem areas, for reassurance if there has been a spate of burglaries or incidents, or on anti-social behaviour patrols.

