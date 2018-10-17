Paying for parking with plastic bottles

Video

Hundreds of plastic bottles have been handed in to a Leeds car park which is allowing them to be used toward the cost of parking.

The initiative allows drivers to pay for parking by trading in empty bottles for tokens. Each bottle, which has to be at least 500ml, is worth 20p and motorists can bring as many as they like.

Operator CitiPark said the bottles would be "recycled into usable items such as shirts, toys and even chairs".

It is trialling the scheme at its car park at the Merrion Centre during October and says it has been "well received" by customers.