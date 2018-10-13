Jet2 plane aborts landing due to wind

Media player
Jet2 plane aborts Leeds Bradford Airport landing due to wind
A Jet2 plane has aborted a landing at Leeds Bradford Airport due to wind.
The flight LS272 from Alicante was eventually diverted and landed safely at Manchester
Jet2 said the company was one of a number of airlines affected by the high winds.
13 Oct 2018
