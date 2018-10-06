Still rallying at 80
Rally driving pensioner, 80, has no plans to quit

An 80-year-old car racing fanatic is competing in a rally in his 1963 Lotus Cortina.

Retired farmer Bob Bean, from Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, has been racing since 1960.

He is set to take part in the Wales Rally GB this weekend.

"I can't really explain how hyped up I get about it, I can't wait for the day," he said.

