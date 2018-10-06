Media player
Video
Rally driving pensioner, 80, has no plans to quit
An 80-year-old car racing fanatic is competing in a rally in his 1963 Lotus Cortina.
Retired farmer Bob Bean, from Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, has been racing since 1960.
He is set to take part in the Wales Rally GB this weekend.
"I can't really explain how hyped up I get about it, I can't wait for the day," he said.
06 Oct 2018
