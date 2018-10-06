Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands of pumpkins on show at festival
More than 100,000 pumpkins have been grown for a festival in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.
Farmer Copleys has been producing different varieties of the squash for its Pumpkin Festival, which has been running for seven years and is said to be one of the largest of its kind in the UK.
06 Oct 2018
