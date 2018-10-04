Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leeds Light Night projections illuminate city buildings
Illuminated artworks are being projected onto buildings in Leeds city centre as part of the annual Light Night festival.
The two-day free event features about 60 installations around the city centre, including the library and Civic Hall, during 4 and 5 October.
04 Oct 2018
