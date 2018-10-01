Video

The parents of a one-year-old girl who had her limbs amputated after contracting meningitis C have spoken about what life has been like since she left hospital.

Medics previously described Kia Gott's condition as "one of the worst cases of meningitis" ever seen.

Kia, from Bradford, was in hospital for about nine months before being allowed home in May.

Her father Paul Gott and mother Vikki Mitchell share their experiences and discuss her development three months after she was allowed to go home.

You can see the full story on BBC Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 1 October or via iPlayer afterwards.