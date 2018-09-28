Media player
Music from 1980s computer games to create new composition
Music from 1980s computer games has been used to create a new composition to be played by an 80-piece orchestra.
It will include music from Rob Hubbard, a Hull-born composer, who wrote for more than 75 games during the decade.
28 Sep 2018
