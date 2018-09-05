Media player
Burst water main causing disruption in Mytholmroyd
A burst water pipe has caused flooding on a road in a village in West Yorkshire.
The incident is on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd.
Calderdale Council has warned people to avoid the area while it fixes the leak.
Calder High School and Mytholmroyd Library have had to close due to the leak.
05 Sep 2018
